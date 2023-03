Updated on: March 11, 2023 23:07 IST

Political heat has increased regarding the Uttar Pradesh-Amethi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.The Samajwadi Party will not give a walkover to Congress this time on the Amethi seat. Now, after losing the last election, will Congress take the risk of fielding Rahul Gandhi again?