Monday, November 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi visits Tirumala Temple to pray for the people of the country

News Videos

Updated on: November 27, 2023 19:58 IST

PM Modi visits Tirumala Temple to pray for the people of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.
Pm Modi Speed News National International Israel Hamas

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News