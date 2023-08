Updated on: August 12, 2023 13:27 IST

PM Modi to Perform Bhoomi Pujan For Sant Ravidas Temple in Bartuma

PM Modi IN MP: PM Modi is going to be on a tour of Madhya Pradesh today where he will lay the foundation stone and worship the land of the grand temple of Sant Ravidas in Karrapur village of Sagar. Soil has been brought from 53 thousand villages of MP for this.