Published on: October 20, 2021 16:29 IST

PM Modi speaks at Kushinagar, says - it will boost connectivity and tourism

After inaugurating the airport, PM Modi said it will boost connectivity and tourism, while also helping develop an entire economic ecosystem in the region and create new job opportunities. He said the government's special attention to the development of places associated with Lord Buddha and developing Kushinagar are among the top priority areas for the Uttar Pradesh and central governments.