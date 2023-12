Updated on: December 18, 2023 18:33 IST

Parliament Security Breach: 33 more MPs, including Adhir Ranjan suspended from Lok Sabha amid ruckus

Lok Sabha Member of Panel of Chairpersons Rajendra Agrawal on December 18 suspended 33 more Parliamentarians for unparliamentary conduct during the session. Days ago, 13 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha.