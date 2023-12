Updated on: December 27, 2023 11:29 IST

Pakistan elections 2024: Hindu Woman Contesting Elections In Pakistan | Who Is Saveera Parkash?

Pakistan elections 2024: Among the 3,139 women candidates, 25-year-old Dr Saveera Parkash was the only Hindu and reportedly the first one to file the nomination paper in the Muslim-dominated country. Check out the video to know who is she?