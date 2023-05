Updated on: May 25, 2023 13:42 IST

New Parliament Bulding Inaugration: What's the strength of 21 boycotting parties? How many Lok Sabha MPs are there?

New Parliament Bulding Inaugration: Against the campaign of protest of 21 parties, now many parties are seen standing in support of BJP, now the question is arising whether the parties standing in support of Modi will support BJP in 2024 elections.