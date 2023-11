Updated on: November 22, 2023 12:14 IST

National Herald Case: ED Seizes Properties Worth ₹752 Crore Linked With Gandhis | Kharge Reacts

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 751.9 crore in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case. After ED's actions, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the actions show that BJP is panicking amid.