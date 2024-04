Updated on: April 10, 2024 15:15 IST

SRH beat PBKS to register first away win of IPL 2024 | 10th April | Sports Wrap

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to witness an intriguing clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.