Updated on: January 27, 2022 19:34 IST

Muqabla | Will Jat voters emerge as kingmaker in UP Polls?

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's alliance with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD has worried the BJP as both sides are trying to capture big chunk of Jat votebank. Will the Jat factor decide the future of parties in UP elections? Watch Muqabla with Meenakshi Joshi.