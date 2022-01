Updated on: January 23, 2022 20:36 IST

Muqabla | Who started politics on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary ?

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate. But there are people and political parties who started politics on this also. Watch Muqabla to know more.