Updated on: November 18, 2023 23:38 IST

Muqabla: UP bans sale of ‘halal products’ with immediate effect.

Muqabla: Today such a news came from UP.. on which there can be intense politics in the coming days.. On the basis of that, opposition parties can once again accuse BJP.. Yogi government of being anti-Muslim. Actually, FIR has been lodged against 9 companies issuing Halal certificates in Lucknow..