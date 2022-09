Updated on: September 14, 2022 7:48 IST

Madrasa Survey | After Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Will Conduct Madrasa Survey, CM Dhami Announced

Amid the heated debate topic of UP Madrasa Survey, CM Dhami announced to follow Yogi's footsteps to unfilter Madrasa's honesty. Uttarakhand will also conduct Madrasa Survey.#uttrakhand #uttarpradesh #cmdhami #yogiadityanath #indiatv