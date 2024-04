Updated on: April 09, 2024 12:09 IST

India's Battle With Malnutrition And Obesity, Should We Be Worried? India TV Perspective

India may lose 4600 crore ($46 billion) due to malnutrition by 2030. By 2035, more than half of the world's population will be overweight or obese…Therefore, in this episode of Perspective, we talk about the issue of obesity and malnutrition, and how India can tackle it.