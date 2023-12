Updated on: December 18, 2023 12:54 IST

“India as a nation is made up of spiritual beliefs…” PM Modi in Varanasi I India TV News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Varanasi on December 17, emphasized India’s spiritual beliefs. He also said that saints like Adi Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya awakened the national consciousness of India.