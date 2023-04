Updated on: April 06, 2023 15:04 IST

Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra: Celebration of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi

The country is immersed in the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti today. Shobha Yatra is going out on the streets. Poojas and havans are being held in temples. A huge Shobha Yatra is going on in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Watch a report by Abhay Parashar.