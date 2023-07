Updated on: July 14, 2023 22:31 IST

Delhi Flood News Update: Delhi Minister Atishi accuses BJP of doing politics over Delhi floods

Delhi Flood News Update: Today LG and CM of Delhi reached ITO .. ​​took stock of the situation .. but when LG and CM were seen together then politics also intensified .. Kejriwal's minister Saurabh Bhardwaj complained to LG about officers ..