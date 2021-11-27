Saturday, November 27, 2021
     
Updated on: November 27, 2021 14:00 IST

Consider stopping flights from countries with new Covid-19 variants: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from those countries which are affected by the new COVID-19 variant.
