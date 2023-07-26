Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
  5. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moves no-confidence motion against PM Modi government

Updated on: July 26, 2023 13:09 IST

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moves no-confidence motion against PM Modi government

Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
