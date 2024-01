Updated on: January 01, 2024 8:28 IST

Centre declares Jammu and Kashmir-based Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as 'unlawful association' under UAPA

Ministry of Home Affairs declared ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’ as an ‘unlawful association’ under UAPA for the next five years. Soon after MHA’s decision, Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and shared the information. watch the video to know more!