Updated on: December 27, 2021 8:00 IST

Case registered against Dharmguru Kalicharan after he praises Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi

After Haridwar, another hate speech has stoked controversy in the nation. Saint Dharmguru Kalicharan was seen praising Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi during the Dharm Sansad held at Raipur. Now a case been registered against him for his provocative speech.