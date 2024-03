Updated on: March 12, 2024 14:34 IST

CAA Updates: Pak refugees elated after implementation of CAA, says PM Modi is the form of god…

Shortly after the announcement, celebrations broke out among the Pak refugees who had taken shelter in India. Elated by the implementation, one of the refugees from Jodhpur, called PM Modi an 'incarnation of God' and also thanked him. watch to know more!