Updated on: February 01, 2024 9:58 IST

BJP's Babulal Marandi takes jibe at Hemant Soren amid ED's arrest, says he had been looting...”

After Jharkhand caretaker CM Hemant Soren has been taken into ED custody, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi alleged that Soren looted money since he became CM. Watch the video to know more!