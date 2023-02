Updated on: February 15, 2023 13:43 IST

Bageshwar Dham: Bhajan singer Anoop Jalota visited Bageshwar Dham, raising the Hindu nation's demand

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, who reached Bageshwar Dham, has also demanded a Hindu nation. Anoop Jalota has said that when India and Pakistan separated, Pakistan was declared an Islamic country because there were more Muslims, but now India has more Hindus, so it should be declared a Hindu nation.