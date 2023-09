Updated on: September 17, 2023 20:47 IST

Asia Cup 2023 Final: India won the Asia Cup 2023 title against Srilanka by 10 wickets

India hammered Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to claim their record-eighth title in the history of the tournament as Mohammed Siraj dazzled with the ball for the Men in Blue.