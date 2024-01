Updated on: January 31, 2024 14:49 IST

Anurag Thakur takes jibe at Congress, says 'they've accepted defeat before polls'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a sharp jibe at Congress. Thakur reacted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments that if PM Modi comes to power again, there won’t be any elections in the state. Check out Thakur's full statement in the video.