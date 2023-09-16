Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Anantnag Army Operation: 3 terrorists killed; 2 more hiding

News Videos

Updated on: September 16, 2023 20:35 IST

Anantnag Army Operation: 3 terrorists killed; 2 more hiding

At least three terrorists have been killed in the security operation which entered in its fourth day on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Anantnag.
Anantnag Army Operation Anantnag Encounter Jammu & Kashmir

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News