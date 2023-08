Updated on: August 17, 2023 14:53 IST

'All were Hindus before, became Muslims after converting' says Former Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Congress leader and Chief of Democratic Progressive Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a big statement about Hinduism. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that all the people of Kashmir have converted from Hinduism and become Muslims. Azad said that only a few people must have come from outside.