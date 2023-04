Updated on: April 14, 2023 15:02 IST

Akhilesh Yadav on Asad Ahmed: Akhilesh Yadav's reaction to Asad Ahmed's encounter came to the fore

Akhilesh Yadav News: The politics of UP have heated up over the encounter of Atiq's son Asad in Jhansi. Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions about the encounter. Akhilesh alleged that fake encounters are being conducted in view of the elections.