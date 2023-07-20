Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
Updated on: July 20, 2023 11:59 IST

Ahmedabad Car Accident: 9 killed as speeding Jaguar crashes into crowd at accident site on SG Highway

The havoc of speed has crushed 25 people in Ahmedabad, in which 9 people have died. , out of which nine people died tragically...while many others are injured.
Ahmedabad Jaguar Accident Ahmedabad Jaguar Accident News Sg Highway Ahmedabad Accident Sg Highway Ahmedabad Gujarat Accident News Gujarat Accident

