Updated on: January 25, 2022 19:54 IST

Kurukshetra | Akhilesh Yadav's SP fields 31 Muslim candidates in UP, how will it impact polls?

On Monday, the Samajwadi Party released list of 159 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Now after giving tickets to more than a dozen tainted leaders, the SP is facing a flak from ruling BJP. Will this impact Akhilesh's party performance in the upcoming polls?