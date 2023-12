Updated on: December 21, 2023 19:23 IST

Dunki Review: Fans Go Gaga, Bursts crackers outside the theatre | SRK | Dunki | Entertainment news

Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki released today. Fans review their film who watched it first-day first show. The fans are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s acting & Rajkumar Hirani’s direction. They also laud Vicky Kaushal’s special appearance. The film got a huge thumbs-up from fans.