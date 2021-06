Actress Kirti Kulhari and Nivedita Bhattacharya talk about their new movie 'Shaadisthan'

The description suggests that Shaadisthan will be a light-hearted drama, a departure from Kirti Kulhari’s recent heavy-duty projects like Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and The Girl on the Train. The film is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, who has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues with Kartik Chaudhry and Nishank Verma.