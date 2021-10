Published on: October 26, 2021 20:49 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Another chance for Yogi in UP in 2022?

In an interview, Yogi Adityanath once again talked about coming in power come 2022. He claimed that the people of UP want a good rule, development and the state government working for the welfare of every section of society. What is boosting the confidence in him?