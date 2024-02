Updated on: February 02, 2024 23:05 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why do Maulanas not believe in the court's decision?

The controversy regarding Gyanvapi complex in Kashi increased further today. Today the news came that eight statues were installed in the basement of Vyas ji present in Gyanvapi Parishad. Ten idols were found in the survey of Gyanvapi, ASI had kept these idols in the treasury.