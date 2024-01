Updated on: January 24, 2024 22:47 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: TMC to contest solo in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, announced Mamata Banerjee

In a major setback to the Opposition bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party would go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.