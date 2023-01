Updated on: January 18, 2023 23:23 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Opposition puts on a strong performance at the BRS rally, KCR pitches for third front

Amidst sloganeering by cadres on Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime's schemes on farmers' welfare, the first public meeting of the ruling BRS on Wednesday went lively with political songs that hailed Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao's national emergence.