Updated on: January 18, 2022 0:00 IST

Aaj Ki Baat :How investors in a fraudulent company tried to seize India’s assets abroad

Do you know How investors in a fraudulent company tried to seize India’s assets abroad after a failed deal in India. It was Devas Multimedia who not not tried to stole from our country but also tried to defame us on international platforms indirectly. Watch Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma to Know the entire episode of a fraudulent company known as Devas Multimedia.