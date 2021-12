Updated on: December 03, 2021 0:07 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: For the first time, India reports 2 cases of Omicron in Karnataka

All travellers from 12 “at risk” countries will undergo compulsory RT-PCR test on arrival in India. All Indian airports gear up to test 8,000-plus travelers arriving from 31 countries. for more watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.