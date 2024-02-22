Noida: Notice issued to over 30 restaurants, hotels for discharging untreated 'greasy' waste water in drains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Noida: As many as 31 commercial establishments in Noida, including several prominent restaurant chains, have been issued notices for improper waste disposal practices. They have been given a deadline of 15 days to rectify the issue, officials said on Thursday.

Discharging greasy waste water without treating

The local authority said that after the inspection in various areas of Noida on February 20, it was found that various restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions are discharging the greasy waste water of their kitchens directly into the sewer line or drain without treating it.

"Due to the discharge there is a possibility of sewer line and drain choking. Complaints are being received continuously. Therefore, greasy waste should never be discharged directly into the sewer or drain, but only after treating the waste water through ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant) and Grease Trap," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

"Instructions have been issued to offenders to put the treated waste in the main trunk sewer line and instructions were also given to install grease trap in the kitchen so that the problem of overflow of the sewer or drains can be solved," the authority said.

Action will be taken as per rules

In response to the situation, it was mandated that all operational restaurants, hotels, and commercial establishments must rectify the issue by implementing Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) and Grease Traps within the next 15 days. Failure to comply will result in actions being taken as per regulations, including the imposition of heavy penalties. The establishments themselves will be held accountable for ensuring compliance, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Farmers protests: 5-km-long massive traffic jam on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | WATCH

Also Read: UP Constable recruitment exam: 244 people nabbed in last three days, say police