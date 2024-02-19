UP Constable recruitment exam: 244 people nabbed in last three days, say police

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Major crackdown by police on exam racket

In a major crackdown, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested or detained as many as 244 people across the state in the last three days for allegedly adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam.

These arrests or detentions were made from February 15 till 6 pm on February 18, the police said in a statement issued by the state police headquarters in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam was held on February 17 and 18.

According to the police headquarters, these arrests and detentions were made both by district police and units of the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of local intelligence.

"The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated after registering an FIR against them. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught and strict action will be taken against them," said Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs)

