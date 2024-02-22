Farmers protests: 5-km-long massive traffic jam on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational pic

Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday witnessed a five-kilometre-long traffic jam near the Ghazipur border (National Highway 9) from Ghazipur to Indirapuram. The massive traffic jam occurred due to the Service Lane closure, and the authorities blocked two of four lanes on the Ghazipur flyover. The preventive measures by the security forces in the wake of ongoing farmers protests in the different parts of Uttar Pradesh and the Haryana-Punjab border, caused a huge jam on all the lanes going towards the national capital. The vehicles were forced to move slowly. Delhi Police installed barricades on each lane on the Ghazipur border due to the possibility of farmers reaching the national capital.

The commuters in Ghaziabad faced massive traffic jams on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Wednesday as well.

Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi on Wednesday said there is no specific input as such regarding farmers coming to the Ghazipur side.

"We are at the Ghazipur border. We are coordinating with the Police in the adjacent districts of UP - Ghaziabad and Noida. There is no specific input as such regarding farmers coming to the Ghazipur side. But our more important priority is to maintain peace in the area. You can see that the traffic movement is going on smoothly...Our patrolling in the area is also going on so that crime and the situation in the area are under control...At present the traffic is smooth at all the major eastern borders in Delhi - Chilla Border, Ghazipur Border, NH9, Bhopra Border, Apsara Border and Meet Nagar. There is no diversion," he added.

Also read: Farmers protest: Tear gas fired at Shambhu border after farmers try to resume march to Delhi