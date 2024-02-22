Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Farmers protests: 5-km-long massive traffic jam on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | WATCH

Farmers protests: 5-km-long massive traffic jam on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | WATCH

The Ghaziabad and Delhi Police heightened security and put barricades on several checkpoints to ensure 'no-entry' of protesting farmers who are adamant to enter Delhi to protest against the Centre over MSP.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Raju Kumar
Ghaziabad
Updated on: February 22, 2024 10:26 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : PTI Representational pic

Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday witnessed a five-kilometre-long traffic jam near the Ghazipur border  (National Highway 9) from Ghazipur to Indirapuram. The massive traffic jam occurred due to the Service Lane closure, and the authorities blocked two of four lanes on the Ghazipur flyover. The preventive measures by the security forces in the wake of ongoing farmers protests in the different parts of Uttar Pradesh and the Haryana-Punjab border, caused a huge jam on all the lanes going towards the national capital. The vehicles were forced to move slowly. Delhi Police installed barricades on each lane on the Ghazipur border due to the possibility of farmers reaching the national capital. 

The commuters in Ghaziabad faced massive traffic jams on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Wednesday as well.

Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi on Wednesday said there is no specific input as such regarding farmers coming to the Ghazipur side. 

"We are at the Ghazipur border. We are coordinating with the Police in the adjacent districts of UP - Ghaziabad and Noida. There is no specific input as such regarding farmers coming to the Ghazipur side. But our more important priority is to maintain peace in the area. You can see that the traffic movement is going on smoothly...Our patrolling in the area is also going on so that crime and the situation in the area are under control...At present the traffic is smooth at all the major eastern borders in Delhi - Chilla Border, Ghazipur Border, NH9, Bhopra Border, Apsara Border and Meet Nagar. There is no diversion," he added.

Also read: Farmers protest: Tear gas fired at Shambhu border after farmers try to resume march to Delhi

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement