A burgundy ribbon and stethoscope on a lumber tabletop.

A total of 63 prisoners in Lucknow district jail have tested positive for HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), according to officials on Monday. The Director General of Prisons, S N Sabat, assured that the affected prisoners are receiving proper medical attention. He clarified that none of the infected individuals contracted HIV after entering the jail. Regular checks for HIV are conducted in all jails across Uttar Pradesh.

Causes of infection

Sabat mentioned that most of the prisoners already had the infection, primarily due to drug abuse. He emphasised that no prisoner has died due to HIV infection in the Lucknow district jail in the last five years. "No prisoner has died due to HIV infection in the District Jail Lucknow in the last five years," said Sabat. "We check HIV-infected people from time to time in all the jails of Uttar Pradesh. Not a single person has become HIV-infected after being admitted to the Lucknow jail. They were already infected. Most of the affected prisoners were infected due to drug abuse," Sabat said.

Testing and treatment

Due to a lack of HIV testing kits as of September 2023, testing was temporarily halted in the district jail. However, during a health camp on December 3, 2023, 36 prisoners were found to be HIV-positive. Currently, all 63 affected prisoners are undergoing treatment and receiving counselling at King George Medical University and the ARP Centre.

"No prisoner has been infected with HIV after entering the jail. All the prisoners are getting regular treatment from the HIV centre," Jailor of Lucknow District Jail Hrithik Priyadarshi told PTI.

Preventive measures

Jailor of Lucknow District Jail, Hrithik Priyadarshi, assured that preventive measures are in place. No new cases of HIV have been reported since the prisoners entered the jail. Regular medical check-ups, counseling sessions, and a nutritious diet are provided to support the affected individuals.