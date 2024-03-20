Budaun double murder case: Magisterial inquiry ordered, UP Police announces reward of Rs 25,000 on accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Budaun: Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a barber killed two boys on Tuesday, in Budaun.

District Magistrate of Budaun, Manoj Kumar Singh, has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the encounter of the accused Sajid in the Budaun double murder case. The inquiry aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding the encounter and provide a comprehensive report within 15 days. Following the encounter, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused, Javed. The police have intensified their search for Javed, with five teams deployed to track him down.

Double murder shocks community

In a horrific incident that has rocked Budaun, two young boys were brutally murdered in their home by a man known to the family. The accused, identified as Sajid (22), allegedly attacked the children, resulting in the deaths of Ayush (12) and Ahaan alias Honey (8), while their brother Yuvraj (10) sustained grievous injuries. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Encounter aftermath

Hours after the gruesome murder, police engaged in an encounter with the accused, resulting in Sajid's death. His brother, Javed, remains at large, prompting intensified efforts by law enforcement to apprehend him. The encounter has sparked a flurry of reactions, with some expressing relief at swift action while others demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police investigation and detentions

Authorities have detained Babu, the father of the accused brothers, and their uncle Kayamuddin for questioning, as part of efforts to apprehend Javed. The investigation aims to unravel the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome and determine the motive behind the heinous crime.

Authorities have launched a concerted effort to locate Javed, who remains at large. Multiple teams are conducting continuous raids and combing operations to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice. The initiation of a magisterial inquiry underscores the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in handling cases of alleged encounters. It reflects a proactive approach to addressing public concerns and ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

Community response and political reactions

The heinous crime has elicited strong reactions from various quarters, with political leaders condemning the incident and demanding accountability. While right-wing groups staged protests, opposition leaders criticized the state government's handling of law and order issues. Amidst the outcry, BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya visited the victims' families to offer support, while emphasising the need to refrain from politicizing the tragedy.

Closure amidst grief

As the community grapples with shock and grief, the last rites of the two boys were conducted following a post-mortem examination. Heavy police presence in the area underscores efforts to maintain peace and security amidst heightened tensions following the tragic events in Budaun.

