Budaun double murder: 'He faced consequences of his actions', accused Sajid's mother's first reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV One of two accused and his mother

The chilling double murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun shook the conscience of people across the country. Everyone, including the mother of the accused, condemned the gruesome killings of two children. According to the police, the accused Sajid (22) who allegedly murdered two children at their home in Budaun knew the family and had gone there seeking money for payment to a hospital where his pregnant wife was admitted.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday evening, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police, said IG Bareilly range RK Singh.

The mother of the killers, Nazarin, said on the encounter of her son Sajid has faced the consequences of whatever he has done.

The mother of Sajid and Javed said that she was saddened by the death of the children.

She said, "My children were running a barber shop for a long time. They used to come from Shakhanu to Badaun and do hair-cutting work since morning. There was no rivalry or enmity with anyone. There was no discord in the family too, yet this happened. Why it was done, I don't know," she added.

Whatever the police have done is right, the mother said, adding they have no information about the whereabouts of the second son, Javed.

Accused's grandmother's reaction

However, the accused's grandmother, Kuttan, said "Javed is innocent. "Sajid himself has carried out the crime. Javed was digging soil at home when the incident happened. I'm also shocked by this incident. There was no enmity with anyone, yet such an incident happened," she added.

Police's investigation underway

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday detained the father and uncle of the accused.

The other accused, Sajid's brother Javed, is absconding, police said.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers -- Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife.

Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

After the incident, Sajid’s shop was set on fire. Some other shops nearby and a motorcycle were also vandalised by local people and the boys' family members.

The FIR, based on the complaint by the victims’ father Vinod Kumar, said Sajid and his brother Javed reached the house at around 7 pm.

Second accused Javed also entered house: Police

Sajid told his wife that he needed Rs 5,000 to pay the hospital for the delivery of his child. When the wife went inside to get the money, Sajid went to the rooftop of the house. Moments later, Javed also reached the rooftop and they called Ayush and Ahaan, according to the complaint.

The accused attacked the minors with a sharp knife. When they came downstairs, Sangeeta saw that their clothes were drenched in blood.

According to the FIR, one of them said, “I have done my work today.”

The accused also attacked the third son Yuvraj who had gone upstairs to fetch some water. Yuvraj is admitted in hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The boys’ father, who is a private contractor, was out of the district at the time of the incident. Apart from his wife Sangeeta, his mother was present at the house.

Police have also not confirmed the motive behind the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Badaun double murder: Accused's kin taken into custody, why did killer say'aaj kaam pura ho gaya'? | 10 points