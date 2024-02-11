Agra businessman kills mother, 12-year-old son, dies by suicide later

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident took place in Lawyers Colony of New Agra.

Agra: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Agra where a businessman, his mother and his son were found dead at their home on Sunday. As per the preliminary investigation, the man allegedly poisoned his mother and 12-year-old son and later died by suicide at their home in Lawyers Colony of New Agra police station, police said. The man has been identified as Tarun Chouhan.

The news quickly spread in the area, causing a stir in the area.

According to the police, the family's domestic help reached their home this morning and discovered Tarun's body hanging, while the bodies of his mother and 12-year-old son were found lying on the bed. The maid promptly alerted the neighbours and the police. Upon arrival, the police removed Tarun Chauhan's body from the noose.

Notably, at the time of the incident, the man’s wife was away from home, the police said.

Wife has gone to temple

Tarun Chauhan's wife and relatives have been notified about this sensational incident. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Rai, Tarun Chauhan's wife was visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar. "Prima facie evidence suggests that the mother and son were poisoned, and it is presumed that Tarun Chauhan subsequently committed suicide," said police.

The police have stated that the field unit is gathering evidence at the scene, and an investigation into the case has been initiated. Tarun Chauhan's wife has been informed of the situation.

