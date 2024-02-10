UP: Two dead, 25 injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees falls into ditch in Hardoi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two people died after tractor-trolley carrying devotees fell into ditch in Hardoi

In a tragic incident, at least 2 people lost their lives while 25 others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned and fell into a ditch in Uttar Pardesh's HArdoi drictict on Friday.

The accident took place near a Dharam Kanta in Shuklapur village in Beniganj police station area, when the devotees were returning to their homes after attending a Shiva procession, they said.

According to sources, the occupants of the vehicle were returning after attending a religious programme in Birajikheda. The tractor went out of control and fell into the ditch while trying to avoid hitting a stray cattle, they said.

Police said Pooja (16) and Anita (30) died on the spot while 25 people comprising men, women and children were injured in the accident.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami and CMO Rohtas Kumar reached the hospital where the injured were admitted.The injured said the accident occurred while the driver of the tractor tried to save a stray cattle that came on the road.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Haldwani: Six dead, several injured as illegal madrasa, mosque demolition triggers violence

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Uddhav Sena leader shot dead during Facebook Live, probe handed over to Crime Branch