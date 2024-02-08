Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena leader shot in Mumbai during Facebook Live, dies in hospital

Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Shivsena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead in Mumbai. A person named Mauris Noronha opened fire at Ghosalkar before shooting himself dead.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Mumbai
Updated on: February 08, 2024 21:36 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar.

In a shocking incident, Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in Mumbai allegedly over personal enmity. According to information, three to four rounds of firing took place. Following the incident, Ghoshalkar was immediately taken to Karuna Hospital in Borivali West where is succumbed to his injuries. 

Ghoshalkar was attacked during a Haldi Kumkum programme while doing a Facebook live. According to reports, a person named Mauris Noronha opened fire at Ghosalkar before shooting self dead.  

Meanwhile, a police team has reached the spot and the matter is being investigated. 

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

