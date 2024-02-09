Haldwani: Two dead, over 100 injured as illegal madrasa, mosque demolition triggers violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Haldwani Violence: At least two people have died and over 100 policemen are injured as tension prevailed in the city after several establishments, including a mosque and a madarsa, which were illegally constructed on government land, were demolished.

The situation, however, turned violent after the mosque and the madarsa were razed in the Vanbhulpura area, as enraged locals pelted stones on the police personnel and mediapersons.

Several police personnel have sustained injuries in the attack. The mob also damaged a JCB machine and set a number of vehicles on fire.

Shoot-at-sight order has been issued while a curfew has also been imposed in the violence-hit area. Schools and colleges for all classes have been shut down.

Taking note of the violence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting as he appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Haldwani Mayor Pankaj Upadhyay said the madarsa and mosque were illegally constructed. Heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the city.

