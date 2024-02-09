Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Haldwani violence: Curfew, tension after 'illegal' madrasa, mosque demolished, four dead, over 100 injured
Live now

Haldwani violence: Curfew, tension after 'illegal' madrasa, mosque demolished, four dead, over 100 injured

Tension prevailed in Haldwani after several establishments, including a mosque and a madarsa, which were illegally constructed on government land, were demolished.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 9:12 IST
Vehicles set on fire by miscreants over the demolition of
Image Source : PTI Vehicles set on fire by miscreants over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Haldwani violence: At least 60 people have been injured after local residents set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurled stones over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Haldwani, officials said. A curfew was imposed in the city on Thursday night. A majority of people injured in the violence erupted after the demolition of the madrasa at Malik ka Bagicha in city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel. The remaining were municipal workers, officials said. The injured also included Haldwani SDM, they added. In the state capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials, including Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and DGP Abhinav Kumar to review the situation in Haldwani, according to an official statement. Besides imposition of curfew in entire Haldwani, shoot-at-sight orders against rioters were also issued in the city, the statement said. The chief minister urged everyone to maintain calm and asked officials to deal sternly with "anarchic elements", it added. As the violence escalated, all the shops in Haldwani were closed. After the imposition of curfew, all schools from Classes 1-12 in and around the city have also been closed.

Live updates :Haldwani Violence

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 09, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Police patrol vehicles torched: Nainital DM

    Addressing a press conference, Nainital DM Vandana Singh said, "Police patrol vehicles were torched. Police did not use force on anybody."   

  • Feb 09, 2024 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    UAPA imposed on mobsters in Haldwani

    The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been imposed on mobsters accused of creating ruckus in the Haldwani.

  • Feb 09, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PIL filed in Uttarakhand High Court

    A hearing was held by the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday on a PIL seeking to stop the demolition of the mosque and madrasa in Haldwani. Filed by Malik colony resident Safia Malik and others, the petition challenged the notice given by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation to the petitioners.

  • Feb 09, 2024 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    No internet, schools, colleges closed in Haldwani

    Internet services have been suspended in Banbhulpura. So far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen are injured.

    The administration has also ordered closure of all schools and colleges.

  • Feb 09, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    High alert in Uttarakhand after Haldwani violence incident

    Authorities in Uttarakhand are on high alert after Thursday's violence in Haldwani, triggered after an illegal madrasa and mosque were razed during an anti-encroachment drive.

  • Feb 09, 2024 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Security stepped up in several parts of violence-hit ​​Haldwani

    Security stepped up in several parts of the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani after clashes broke out in Banbhoolpura following an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday.

  • Feb 09, 2024 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A look at latest visuals from violence-hit Haldwani

    Vehicles were damaged by a mob in the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani. The clashes broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday. A curfew was enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate.

  • Feb 09, 2024 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Four dead, over 100 cops injured, says State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman

    At least four people have died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura in Haldwani and more than 100 policemen are injured, State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman informed.

  • Feb 09, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Maulana Mahmood Madani writes to Amit Shah after Haldwani violence

    After violence erupted in Haldwani, Maulana Mahmood Madani wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and informed him that a madrasa and mosque were razed while the matter is in court and a hearing was scheduled on February 14.

    In the letter, Madani wrote that the mosque and madrassa located in Malik's garden under Balpurpura area of ​​Haldwani police station were demolished by the Municipal Corporation while the matter will be heard in the High Court on February 14.

    This place is situated in a Muslim-dominated area and has been taken on lease by the Muslim side since 1937.

    The demolition of the mosque and madrasa was protested by the people of the area after which cops resorted to lathi charge which created a chaos.

    Madani further wrote that religious places are constantly being demolished by the administration and unruly elements in Uttarakhand. He said it is important to consider the sentiments of the local community while addressing such sensitive issues.

    In a pluralistic society like India, the demolition of religious places is always a matter of concern, he said.

    I urge you to ensure that in future incidents of acts of vandalism against religious places, the local administration takes proactive steps to connect with the affected community and gain their trust.

  • Feb 09, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Tension in Haldwani after illegal madrasa, mosque razed, curfew imposed, shoot at sight order on rioters

    Curfew was imposed in Haldwani on Thursday after local residents set vehicles on fire and hurled stones, injuring at least 60 people, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa.

    A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen.  As a bulldozer razed the madrasa, mobs pelted stones at policemen and set fire to vehicles.  Additional force was summoned to the area, police said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News

Advertisement