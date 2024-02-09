Haldwani violence: Curfew, tension after 'illegal' madrasa, mosque demolished, four dead, over 100 injured

After violence erupted in Haldwani, Maulana Mahmood Madani wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and informed him that a madrasa and mosque were razed while the matter is in court and a hearing was scheduled on February 14.

In the letter, Madani wrote that the mosque and madrassa located in Malik's garden under Balpurpura area of ​​Haldwani police station were demolished by the Municipal Corporation while the matter will be heard in the High Court on February 14.

This place is situated in a Muslim-dominated area and has been taken on lease by the Muslim side since 1937.

The demolition of the mosque and madrasa was protested by the people of the area after which cops resorted to lathi charge which created a chaos.

Madani further wrote that religious places are constantly being demolished by the administration and unruly elements in Uttarakhand. He said it is important to consider the sentiments of the local community while addressing such sensitive issues.

In a pluralistic society like India, the demolition of religious places is always a matter of concern, he said.

I urge you to ensure that in future incidents of acts of vandalism against religious places, the local administration takes proactive steps to connect with the affected community and gain their trust.